MAN HIRES GANG TO ROB DIASPORA EMPLOWER

A Bulawayo man allegedly orchestrated a robbery, recruiting a gang to steal money from an elderly family member of his employer who had recently returned from the diaspora, a court heard.

The man reportedly collaborated with four associates to plan the robbery of a 70-year-old woman who had returned from the United States, targeting her and other family members for $5 000 in cash and valuables at gunpoint.

The court was told that Lewis Mbeli (28) informed Tyson Moyo (29), Zibusiso Ndlovu (28), Zibusiso Manungwa (29), and Nqobile Nxumalo (29) that Caroline Richards had arrived from the United States with a significant amount of money.

Later that evening, the four suspects went to Richards’ home in Woodville. Upon arrival, they notified Mbeli, who then stepped outside under the guise of feeding the dogs.

According to the court, Mbeli returned to the house, seemingly forced at gunpoint by Moyo and Ndlovu, pretending to be a victim of the robbers.

The five suspects appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Sibonginkosi Mkandla facing six counts of armed robbery. Magistrate Mkandla did not ask them to plead and advised them to seek bail from the High Court.

They are being represented by Bob Siansole of Shenje and Company and Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers.

State representative Dominic Moyo told the court that after entering the house with Mbeli, Moyo and Ndlovu began demanding money from the family. They allegedly stole $2 700 in cash, cell phones, a laptop, clothing, and other items, amounting to a total value of $5 000.

In the same court session, two additional suspects, Nduduzo Mthethwa (46) and Butho Ndlovu (28), appeared in connection with another case. In this instance, Mthethwa allegedly recruited the same gang to rob his employer in Newton West.

Prosecutor Moyo explained that Mthethwa had informed the gang that his employers were wealthy and suggested robbing them. To execute the plan, Mthethwa and two accomplices invited the husband to drinks at a local bar in a high-density suburb to distract him, leaving the wife alone at home.

Mbeli and three others then allegedly broke into the house, stealing cash, electronics, jewelry, handbags, hair products, and perfumes worth $1 500.

Magistrate Mkandla remanded the suspects in custody until December 13. CITE