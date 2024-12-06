EX ZIFA VP GRANTED BAIL IN O-LEVEL FORGERY CASE



Former Zifa vice-president, Gift Banda (54), was granted US$500 bail yesterday in his case of allegedly forging an O-level certificate.

As part of his bail conditions, Western Commonage regional magistrate, Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze, ordered him not to interfere with witnesses or investigations, and to reside at his given address. She adjourned the case to January 3 next year.

Despite the charge against him, Banda appeared in court in a cheerful mood, wearing designer clothes. However, the magistrate briefly halted proceedings to question why Banda was in leg irons as he had willingly presented himself to the authorities.

“Why is he in leg irons? Do you have a key? Remove those,” she instructed the prison guards.

Banda, who has previously served as Bulawayo deputy mayor and is known for his collection of luxury super cars, pleaded not guilty through his legal representative, Everson Chatambudza of Rubaya and Chatambudza.

Chatambudza argued that there were no compelling reasons to deny Banda bail, pointing out his “responsible” actions upon hearing the police’s interest in interviewing him regarding the allegations.

Gift Banda is escorted by police to the Western Commonage magistrate’s courts in Bulawayo yesterday

“He learned through social media platforms that the police were keen on interviewing him on allegations of forgery. As a responsible citizen, he went to the police and handed himself over,” Chatambudza stated.

He stressed that Banda is a family man with nine children, most under 18, and said there would be no reason for him to abscond given his significant assets and family responsibilities.

Chatambudza further contended that the charge against Banda lacks merit, suggesting that the situation might be more accurately described as fraud rather than forgery. He pointed out that the alleged forged document had been found in possession of the headmistress of Banda’s former school, raising questions about the validity of the accusations.

“This story does not hold any water. Why would someone go to their former school to tender a result slip,” he questioned, implying that the charges could be fabricated.

The defence attorney also noted that the document in question only bore Banda’s name and lacked an identification number, which could lead to confusion with others who share the same name.

“There could be numerous other people with that same name who could be owners of the document,” he asserted.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Banda’s legal team is optimistic about the case’s outcome, believing that the evidence against him is flimsy at best.

The case has attracted considerable attention, especially as Banda is reportedly eyeing a top position in Zifa executive committee.

According to the State, as represented by Milton Moyo, sometime in October this year, Banda allegedly forged an O-level examination slip, claiming he wrote the examinations in November 1986 using centre number 24236, candidate number 298.

However, the original examination sheet from 1986 shows that these details belong to one Sino Gumbo.

“Allegations are that on an unknown date but in October 2024, Banda phoned Sihle Sibanda, who is the Mpopoma High School’s acting headmistress, claiming he obtained his results from the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) since he lost his results slip.

“On an unknown date in November 2024, Banda personally went to Mpopoma High School and asked Sibanda for the confirmation of his 1986 O-level results. The results slip was not found in the school records. After about two weeks, Banda indicated to Sibanda that he had recovered his missing results slip from his archives. Verification was done, and it was established that the results slip was forged, and the confirmation indicated that the candidate number belongs to Sino Gumbo,” said Moyo. Chronicle