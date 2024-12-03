BUSINESSWOMAN SEEKS TO EVICT HUSBAND



IN a dramatic turn of circumstances, a Bulawayo magistrate has granted prominent businesswoman, Ms Pamela Mwapaura of Pamela Creations, a protection order against her husband Mr Kwame Mwemba, who ironically was seeking legal action against her on allegations of abuse.

Their story has been a matter of public interest after Ms Mwapaura was dragged to court on allegations of assault and property damage.

Mr Mwemba, however, later withdrew the charges after having a change of heart. He stated in an affidavit that he had decided to withdraw the charges following a family meeting concerning the matter.

“. . . and I would not want my wife to go to jail. She is the mother of my three kids, and no one forced me to withdraw the case,” he said.

However, Ms Mwapaura filed a counter-application for a protection and eviction order at the Magistrates’ Court claiming that she is not legally or customarily married to Mr Mwemba.

She also claimed that Mr Mwemba had never met her parents. Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Shepherd Munjanja, ruled that the pair is customarily married and advised Ms Mwapaura to seek an eviction order from relevant courts.

In granting the protection order, the magistrate said there was undeniable evidence pointing to instances of assault, as there was pictorial evidence.

He also ordered Ms Mwapaura not to stalk Mr Mwemba for the next five years. Ms Mwapaura, who owns Pamela Creations in Bulawayo, was facing allegations of assaulting Mr Mwemba at their home in Hopeville suburb.

Ms Mwapaura initially appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomagugu Maphosa, on charges of physical abuse and was remanded out of custody. She was let off after the case was withdrawn.

According to court records, sometime in March this year, Ms Mwapaura allegedly stalked her husband from the city centre to Luveve suburb.

It was mentioned that along the way, Ms Mwapaura’s husband offered a lift to a woman from Entumbane suburb to Luveve. Ms Mwapaura allegedly blocked her husband’s vehicle before disembarking and confronting him.

“The accused person approached the complainant and took his cellphone, a foldable Samsung, and smashed it on the ground. The value of the phone is US$1 000,” read the document.

Eight months later, Ms Mwapaura allegedly assaulted her husband following a misunderstanding over money.

“On 2 November this year, the accused allegedly punched the complainant several times on the face, head, and back following a misunderstanding to do with money and family expenses,” read the document. Chronicle