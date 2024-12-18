COUPLE ORDERED OUT OF MUTUMBUKA'S HOUSE : THIS IS INHUMAN

The High Court on Monday granted former Education Minister, Dzingai Mutumbuka leave to execute an eviction order against Harrison Marange and his wife Demetria Zirenga from his Chisipite home in Harare pending an appeal the couple made at the Supreme Court.

Justice Katiyo sitting at the High Court in Harare described Marange and Zirenga’s continued fight against Mutumbuka over the house as inhuman and mischievous and ordered that they be immediately evicted despite their appeal against the eviction at the High Court.

He expressed shock at how the couple continue to persecute Mutumbuka by insisting on staying in his house when the evidence is clear that he is the legitimate owner of the house.

Instead, he said, what Marange and Zirenga should do is to show remorse and apologise to Mutumbuka for depriving him of his house for several years and causing him inconveniences.

“Your persistence is mischievous. From the word go, the Deeds Office said Mutumbuka is the owner. Where is humanity?” asked Justice Katiyo.

Marange and Zirenga were ordered out of Mutumbuka’s house by Justice Priscilla Munangati Manongwa on November 13, 2024 after it was determined that they bought the former Minister’s house from Jonah Ngome who forged Mutumbuka’s deeds.

Last week Marange and Zirenga who took over Mutumbuka’s house and had people staying there appealed against the eviction order at the Supreme Court. Mutumbuka’s lawyer Tomukudza Mudzimbasekwa then appealed for leave to execute the eviction. Masvingo Mirror