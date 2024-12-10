LUNGU BARRED FROM RE-ELECTION

Zambia's top court has barred former President Edgar Lungu from standing for re-election in 2026.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the 68-year-old politician had already served the maximum two terms allowed by law.

Lungu was first elected president in January 2015 to serve the remaining 20 months of his predecessor's term. President Michael Sata had died in office in October 2014.

Lungu had argued that this should not count as he did not serve a full five-year term. But the court disagreed - reversing previous rulings that had cleared him to run three years ago when he lost to Hakainde Hichilema.

"Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has therefore been twice elected and has twice held office. The [constitution] makes him ineligible to participate in any future elections as a presidential candidate," the court ruled.

Last month, Lungu was picked by the opposition Tonse Alliance to be its presidential candidate in the 2026 election to challenge President Hichilema.

Their choice of Lungu came a year after Zambia's government withdrew his retirement benefits and privileges following his decision to return to active politics.

As part of efforts to revive his public profile, Lungu had started jogging in public along with members of the public and his supporters - which the police termed as "political activism", external.

In a move that angered Lungu's supporters in October, President Hichilema sacked three top judges who had taken part in the controversial ruling that had allowed Lungu to stand in the 2021 elections. BBC