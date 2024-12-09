CCC MPs SPLASH CASH ON TSHABANGU FOR PARLY POSTS

The Welshman Ncube-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday lashed out at self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu warning him that his power was temporary.

This comes amid a long-standing leadership dispute within the CCC faction as Tshabangu's claims of authority are being disputed by opposition party leaders.

It has emerged that some desperate legislators are paying Tshabangu to remain in Parliament or to be appointed to influential positions by the unpopular leader.

Tshabangu has been at the centre of controversy, orchestrating recalls of CCC legislators on accusation that they have ceased to be party members.

The recall of elected legislators and councillors resulted in former party leader Nelson Chamisa ditching the party citing infiltration by Zanu PF.

Tshabangu fired party leaders from various posts in Parliament reportedly appointing legislators amenable to his whims.

His latest victims include notable figures — Chikanga legislator Lynette Karenyi-Kore, who was fired as the Leader of the House in the National Assembly and replaced by Sunningdale legislator Maureen Kademaunga.

Edwin Mushoriwa, who was the chief whip, was also removed in the reshuffle.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, the CCC faction spokesperson Willas Madzimure dismissed Tshabangu’s purported reshuffle saying it was not a party decision.

“It is not necessary, but because someone wants to flex their muscles, they make those unilateral decisions. We did not get any reason why those people were demoted.

“There are other serious and pressing issues that we should be focusing on, not this child's play. I thought some of the people appointed to these positions must use common sense,” he said.

Madzimure revealed that some party members were buying positions in and outside Parliament.

“There is money at play,” he said. “Money is exchanging hands in a very serious manner. I am talking about large sums of money here.

“It is not by merit that they are taking those positions. Some people are paying to assume those positions.

“Kuti ahh ndoda kumbonzwa kuti chigaro ichi chinoita sei, then they pay money and are appointed. You remove Mai Kore as senior as she is — does that make sense? They are buying and selling positions.”

The opposition faction is yet to decide on Tshabangu’s actions.

“We are making some considerations to see how we can deal with the issue. But we know that no more recalls are going to take place, even the Speaker (Jacob) Mudenda knows that.

“But is it humane to keep your colleague on edge in Parliament? Everytime there is a letter read in Parliament, you will be thinking, it might be me who is being targeted this time.

“You might have power now, notwithstanding how you got that power, but we are all human. We are not immortal.”

He berated Tshabangu for imposing personal decisions on the party.

“It is disheartening for people who worked hard to be in Parliament only to recalled. Yes, some might have been selected through the controversial bereka mwana process, but they worked hard to win the votes.

“They used their resources. In the end, that power will be gone no matter who is celebrating that abuse of power. I was recalled twice.

“I know how it feels, but that will not stop me from talking against what is bad. Why punish all these legislators? That is what we despise Zanu PF for, so you cannot be doing the same.”

Tshabangu and Ncube have been at loggerheads over control of the money allocated under the Political Parties Finance Act and other issues.

Tshabangu yesterday referred NewsDay to his spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo who was not picking calls. Newsday