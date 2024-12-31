31 MORE STORES FOR SIMBISA

Simbisa Brands Limited intends to expand its market presence, with 31 additional store openings planned for the remainder of the 2025 financial year.

The expansion is part of the company’s broader initiative to increase the group’s operational footprint and cater for a growing customer base.

In addition to the new store openings, Simbisa also intends to refurbish 44 of its existing outlets during this fiscal period to improve the overall customer experience.

During the year to September 2024, Simbisa notably increased its market share through the successful launch of new counters, resulting in a net addition of 47 locations.

Cumulatively, the number of Simbisa trading counters rose to 330, underscoring the company’s commitment to growth.

Significant investments were also made to renew the Pizza Inn brand and this included the development of new products across all major brands within the portfolio.

According to Simbisa, these strategic enhancements were complemented by the introduction of new value offerings and a ramp-up in promotional activities, which ultimately increased foot traffic to its locations.

In the period under review, Simbisa’s strategic focus included efforts to grow revenue by introduction of fresh product offerings that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

“A net of five new company-operated counters were opened during the quarter, with 31 additional store openings planned for the remainder of the financial year, primarily in Zimbabwe.

“The group also has plans to refurbish and refresh 44 counters throughout the year to further enhance the customer experience,” said Mr Basil Dioniso, Simbisa Brands Limited Holdings chief executive officer in the trading update for the first quarter of 2025 financial year.

Intensified marketing initiatives were also launched to stimulate top-line performance, creating greater visibility for Simbisa’s brands.

During the quarter under review, Simbisa recorded a four percent revenue growth compared to the same period the previous year.

The increase was driven by a significant 12 percent year-on-year rise in customer count, after 12, 1 million customers were served in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year.

However, Simbisa also faced several operational challenges that impacted its profitability.The company said its operations were adversely affected by soaring energy costs, which more than doubled year-on-year in the same quarter.This sharp increase was largely attributable to a 54 percent hike in electricity tariffs, coupled with persistent power outages that hindered operational efficiency due to insufficient national power generation.

Additionally, inflationary pressures continued to strain profit margins despite the company’s efforts to implement cost-containment measures aimed at preserving profitability.

While Simbisa Brands Limited encountered significant challenges, it successfully expanded its market share through proactive store openings and achieved commendable top-line growth during the review period. Herald