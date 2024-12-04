40 ZIMBAS STRANDED IN SIERRA LEONE

More than 40 Zimbabweans are reportedly stranded in Sierra Leone after falling victim to a human trafficking syndicate, built around a local company working with a foreign outfit that lured them to the West African country with promises of lucrative jobs.

According to sources, the group was promised well-paying jobs, but upon arrival in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, they found themselves in a desperate situation.

Seven of the Zimbabweans returned home last week and while another four were expected yesterday, but did not arrive, according to senior Government officials.

A Government official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary investigations suggest that over 40 Zimbabweans are still trapped in Sierra Leone, with authorities working to secure their release.

“These people were duped into going to that country; they went with the promise of jobs, but got a raw deal,” he said.

No one had reportedly been arrested yet, but authorities were investigating the matter.

“Investigations are still underway, but it seems there is a lot of negotiation taking place to release our citizens. This issue has been silent. There is a push to release more citizens,” the official added.

The Herald was told that another four of the victims were expected to arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 1pm yesterday aboard an Ethiopian Airways plane.

But while at the airport, this newspaper was unable to obtain further details regarding the arrival of the victims, as officials from the Social Welfare Department in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare asked the media to refrain from pursuing the story, citing the need for confidentiality.

“I have just been informed that the identities of human trafficking victims are protected and cannot be published,” another official told The Herald after it requested to cover the arrival of the victims.

“I have received several inquiries about this issue, but after consulting with relevant authorities, I have been advised that the victims are protected under the Human Trafficking Act.

“I have been told that even when the victims return home, their relatives will not be informed of their arrival, as this could potentially compromise their safety and the concern is that human trafficking rings may attempt to track down and re-traffick the victims”.

In a telephone interview, Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga acknowledged receiving reports of the expected arrival of the victims but said they had not arrived.

“I am aware of the reports, and I was actually at the airport, but it appears that no one arrived. I may have more information tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Masanga also revealed that a well-wisher was sponsoring the victims and that the Government had initiated investigations into the matter, aiming to facilitate the return of the whole group.

Recently, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police were now moving fast to round up a suspected syndicate of human traffickers.

“We have gathered information that a human trafficking syndicate involving locals and foreigners is on the prowl in the country,” said Comm Nyathi.

“The net is closing in on the suspects that have been identified, while some have been arrested.” Herald