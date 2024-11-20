ZIM CLOSE TO COMMONWEALTH RE-ADMISSION

Zimbabwe has made “remarkable democratic progress” and would “flourish once again” if it is readmitted to the Commonwealth, the bloc’s secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, has said.
This comes at a time when Commonwealth leaders are pushing
ahead with an attempt to bring Zimbabwe back into the organisation of 56 equal
and independent countries.
Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is
vigorously engaging and re-engaging all nations and international
organisations, and progress has been made on that front.
According to the Globe and Mail, Canada’s most widely read newspaper, an “overwhelming number” of Commonwealth member states believe readmission would help Zimbabwe to improve its democratic processes.
Commonwealth members are facing pressure to give their
views on Zimbabwe’s readmission within weeks.
“I now invite Heads of Government to make known to me their
views on Zimbabwe’s request to re-join the Commonwealth,” Ms Scotland said in a
letter to diplomats from Commonwealth member states last month, giving them a
deadline of November 26 to reply.
If there are no objections, Ms Scotland said she will
invite Zimbabwe to make a formal application, the final stage before it can
re-join the Commonwealth.
The statement, which outlines the results of the
Commonwealth’s recent assessment missions to Zimbabwe, acknowledges several
areas where reforms have been made, particularly in the political and legal
domains.
According to the document, the Commonwealth’s 2018, 2019,
and 2022 membership assessment missions identified various priority areas for
reform in Zimbabwe.
These areas included electoral law reforms, media freedom,
and the broader political environment in the lead-up to the 2023 harmonised
elections.
The report highlights that Zimbabwe has made notable
strides in addressing some of the key concerns raised by both domestic and
international stakeholders, particularly in relation to the Private Voluntary
Organisations Amendment Bill, the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)
Amendment Act, and media freedoms.
In addition, the report outlines the Government’s efforts
to improve the political environment ahead of the 2023 elections.
The Commonwealth has stated its readiness to assist the
Zimbabwean Government in furthering these reforms, particularly through legal
reforms, police training, and capacity building. The statement emphasises that
while there are still areas requiring attention, such as electoral law reforms,
Zimbabwe has demonstrated a willingness to engage in reform processes.
“The Government has implemented numerous reform initiatives
to address the polarised political environment and align Zimbabwe’s democratic
institutions with international standards and Commonwealth values.
“Particularly, issues related to media freedom, political
environment, and constitutional amendments have been satisfactorily addressed,”
reads the report.
Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth in 2002 after
it embarked on the land reform programme.
A spokesperson for the Department of Global Affairs Canada,
Mr James Wanki, said Canada is considering Ms Scotland’s recommendations.
“Our analysis will consider Commonwealth reporting on the
situation in Zimbabwe, as well as other sources,” said Mr Wanki.
Ms Charmaine Wright, a spokesperson for the Commonwealth
Secretariat, said the report by Ms Scotland was being kept confidential because
it is for the consideration of Commonwealth member states to help them make an
“informed decision” about Zimbabwe’s possible membership.
“The readmission of member countries has a robust
membership process that includes consultation with stakeholders and reviews of
the information provided,” she said in response to questions from The Globe.
Most African countries support Zimbabwe’s bid for readmission. Herald
