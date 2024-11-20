ZIM CLOSE TO COMMONWEALTH RE-ADMISSION

Zimbabwe has made “remarkable democratic progress” and would “flourish once again” if it is readmitted to the Commonwealth, the bloc’s secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, has said.

This comes at a time when Commonwealth leaders are pushing ahead with an attempt to bring Zimbabwe back into the organisation of 56 equal and independent countries.

Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is vigorously engaging and re-engaging all nations and international organisations, and progress has been made on that front.

According to the Globe and Mail, Canada’s most widely read newspaper, an “overwhelming number” of Commonwealth member states believe readmission would help Zimbabwe to improve its democratic processes.

Commonwealth members are facing pressure to give their views on Zimbabwe’s readmission within weeks.

“I now invite Heads of Government to make known to me their views on Zimbabwe’s request to re-join the Commonwealth,” Ms Scotland said in a letter to diplomats from Commonwealth member states last month, giving them a deadline of November 26 to reply.

If there are no objections, Ms Scotland said she will invite Zimbabwe to make a formal application, the final stage before it can re-join the Commonwealth.

The statement, which outlines the results of the Commonwealth’s recent assessment missions to Zimbabwe, acknowledges several areas where reforms have been made, particularly in the political and legal domains.

According to the document, the Commonwealth’s 2018, 2019, and 2022 membership assessment missions identified various priority areas for reform in Zimbabwe.

These areas included electoral law reforms, media freedom, and the broader political environment in the lead-up to the 2023 harmonised elections.

The report highlights that Zimbabwe has made notable strides in addressing some of the key concerns raised by both domestic and international stakeholders, particularly in relation to the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill, the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act, and media freedoms.

In addition, the report outlines the Government’s efforts to improve the political environment ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Commonwealth has stated its readiness to assist the Zimbabwean Government in furthering these reforms, particularly through legal reforms, police training, and capacity building. The statement emphasises that while there are still areas requiring attention, such as electoral law reforms, Zimbabwe has demonstrated a willingness to engage in reform processes.

“The Government has implemented numerous reform initiatives to address the polarised political environment and align Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions with international standards and Commonwealth values.

“Particularly, issues related to media freedom, political environment, and constitutional amendments have been satisfactorily addressed,” reads the report.

Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth in 2002 after it embarked on the land reform programme.

A spokesperson for the Department of Global Affairs Canada, Mr James Wanki, said Canada is considering Ms Scotland’s recommendations.

“Our analysis will consider Commonwealth reporting on the situation in Zimbabwe, as well as other sources,” said Mr Wanki.

Ms Charmaine Wright, a spokesperson for the Commonwealth Secretariat, said the report by Ms Scotland was being kept confidential because it is for the consideration of Commonwealth member states to help them make an “informed decision” about Zimbabwe’s possible membership.

“The readmission of member countries has a robust membership process that includes consultation with stakeholders and reviews of the information provided,” she said in response to questions from The Globe. Most African countries support Zimbabwe’s bid for readmission. Herald