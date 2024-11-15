TWO COPS SUSPENDED OVER MABVUKU BRIBES

Two policemen from Harare, who were recently captured on camera allegedly pocketing bribes from motorists, have been suspended from their duties pending disciplinary action.

This development comes after police are also in the process of identifying motorists and commuter omnibus crews who allegedly offered bribes to the two policemen.

Last week, a kombi driver and a conductor were arrested in connection with the case and police are still pursuing other suspects who are implicated in this incident.

The two cops, Sergeant James Chifamba (46) and Constable Trymore Mukunza (36), recently appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa facing charges of criminal abuse of office as public officers and were remanded in custody.

Following the video, police arrested a kombi driver and a conductor and impounded two commuter omnibuses as investigations to locate other suspects implicated in the case continue.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the case were in progress.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police press statement on the arrest of two police officers, Sergeant James Chifamba and Constable Trymore Mukunza, following a viral video on social media in which the two police officers are seen taking bribes from pirate kombis, taxis and registered public service vehicles along Harare-Mutare Road, Mabvuku turn-off.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of a kombi driver, Tinashe Madzima aged 31 and a conductor, Ishmael Gonyora at George Shopping Centre, Ruwa, on November 6, 2024, for bribery. The two were arrested after being identified in the viral video offering bribes to the police officers. Subsequently, the Police impounded two Toyota Hiace kombis, registration numbers ABZ 1395 and ABZ 8264 in connection with the incident,” he said.

Investigations by the police revealed that Tinashe Madzima was driving a Toyota Hiace kombi, registration number ABZ 1395 and was captured in the video approaching a police officer to offer a bribe.

Meanwhile, Ishamel Gonyora, the conductor of another kombi registration number ABZ 8264, was also seen offering a bribe to the police officers.

“The Police are also pursuing other suspects who are implicated in this incident. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to refrain from offering bribes to police officers as swift action will be taken against them for justice to prevail.

“The public is implored to report incidents of bribery or corruption on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station,” Comm Nyathi said. Herald