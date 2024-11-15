FEMALE COUNCILLORS : WE HAVE FAILED

Female councillors elected through women’s quota system have admitted to failing their mandate and said lack of resources was, rendering them unable to effectively represent their constituents or undertake developmental projects, thereby undermining the purpose of the quota system.
After swearing in, TellZim News interviewed all the
councillors each one outlining his or her targets and areas of improvement as
they took the five year journey.
However, it is almost a year now since councillors were
sworn in and residents especially women felt let down already as there is no
feedback mainly from the female councillors.
The four councillors including Sabina Chikwangwani who was
representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in ward one and sole
ballot elected female councillor.
The other three are Alaica Time and Esther Zishiri both
representing CCC then Sheron Marombedze of Zanu PF.
In taking stock on the promises that were recorded by
TellZim News, the councilors confirmed that they had not fulfilled any.
Chikwangwani promised residents improved service delivery,
address accommodation challenges for people living in hostels and for families
sharing one house. She promised to lobby for women’s developmental programmes,
affordable service charges saying council rates were too high.
She also said she was going to lobby for the resuscitation
of Mucheke bus terminus so that people in the neighborhood could make a living
from the hype of activities but all the challenges still persist.
“The main problem that restrict us from fulfilling what we
promised to residents is lack of funds, so far council does not have money, you
cannot do anything without money,” said Chikwangwani.
Zishiri promised to firmly represent women through
empowerment, opening of more market places for women and promised to facilitate
establishment of a sewing factory. She also promised to lobby for the reduction
of service charges but nothing has materialized.
“So far I haven’t done anything for the residents because
of financial challenges, when the 2024 council budget was proposed last year,
women’s quota councilors were not allocated any money so it becomes difficult
for me to implement what I promised without money. All of the things that I
promised residents require funding,” said Zishiri.
“I failed to have meetings with residents because of
financial challenges, it’s useless to have a meeting with residents and they
tell you what they want but you can’t do it because you don’t have money,” said
Zishiri.
Time promised to advocate for improved service delivery
especially for women, facilitate programmes to fight against gender based
violence, create safe markets and work closely with women.
“I’m still holding on to my promises, the whole of 2024 I
had no money to implement any of the projects that I promised women, I think it
is fair for residents to hold me accountable next year as I’m looking forward
to be allocated some funds from the 2025 budget.
Marombedze just like others promised to advocate for women
emancipation, women empowerment, and to advocate for women’s interests and
improved service delivery. However, like the rest residents complain that they
have never seen her since she got in council
Contacted for comment on whether she had fulfilled any of
her promises Marombedze said she could not comment at the moment as she was not
in good shape.
“I don’t know what you want me say I don’t think I’m in a
good shape to comment on that,” Said Marombedze.
Residents called upon the female councilors to convene
meetings with women and get their concerns and take them up to council.
“Feedback meetings are important, it is where we are able
to share our concerns as residents. They are also platforms for councilor to
give us feedback on what they have worked on, what they failed and why they are
failing.
I don’t know what they will be discussing in council when
they do not know what we want. They should come to us so that we tell them what
is affecting us,” said one resident Sungano Zvarebwanashe. TellZimNews
