FEMALE COUNCILLORS : WE HAVE FAILED



Female councillors elected through women’s quota system have admitted to failing their mandate and said lack of resources was, rendering them unable to effectively represent their constituents or undertake developmental projects, thereby undermining the purpose of the quota system.

After swearing in, TellZim News interviewed all the councillors each one outlining his or her targets and areas of improvement as they took the five year journey.

However, it is almost a year now since councillors were sworn in and residents especially women felt let down already as there is no feedback mainly from the female councillors.

The four councillors including Sabina Chikwangwani who was representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in ward one and sole ballot elected female councillor.

The other three are Alaica Time and Esther Zishiri both representing CCC then Sheron Marombedze of Zanu PF.

In taking stock on the promises that were recorded by TellZim News, the councilors confirmed that they had not fulfilled any.

Chikwangwani promised residents improved service delivery, address accommodation challenges for people living in hostels and for families sharing one house. She promised to lobby for women’s developmental programmes, affordable service charges saying council rates were too high.

She also said she was going to lobby for the resuscitation of Mucheke bus terminus so that people in the neighborhood could make a living from the hype of activities but all the challenges still persist.

“The main problem that restrict us from fulfilling what we promised to residents is lack of funds, so far council does not have money, you cannot do anything without money,” said Chikwangwani.

Zishiri promised to firmly represent women through empowerment, opening of more market places for women and promised to facilitate establishment of a sewing factory. She also promised to lobby for the reduction of service charges but nothing has materialized.

“So far I haven’t done anything for the residents because of financial challenges, when the 2024 council budget was proposed last year, women’s quota councilors were not allocated any money so it becomes difficult for me to implement what I promised without money. All of the things that I promised residents require funding,” said Zishiri.

“I failed to have meetings with residents because of financial challenges, it’s useless to have a meeting with residents and they tell you what they want but you can’t do it because you don’t have money,” said Zishiri.

Time promised to advocate for improved service delivery especially for women, facilitate programmes to fight against gender based violence, create safe markets and work closely with women.

“I’m still holding on to my promises, the whole of 2024 I had no money to implement any of the projects that I promised women, I think it is fair for residents to hold me accountable next year as I’m looking forward to be allocated some funds from the 2025 budget.

Marombedze just like others promised to advocate for women emancipation, women empowerment, and to advocate for women’s interests and improved service delivery. However, like the rest residents complain that they have never seen her since she got in council

Contacted for comment on whether she had fulfilled any of her promises Marombedze said she could not comment at the moment as she was not in good shape.

“I don’t know what you want me say I don’t think I’m in a good shape to comment on that,” Said Marombedze.

Residents called upon the female councilors to convene meetings with women and get their concerns and take them up to council.

“Feedback meetings are important, it is where we are able to share our concerns as residents. They are also platforms for councilor to give us feedback on what they have worked on, what they failed and why they are failing.

I don’t know what they will be discussing in council when they do not know what we want. They should come to us so that we tell them what is affecting us,” said one resident Sungano Zvarebwanashe. TellZimNews