BYO DEP MAYOR DEMANDED US$20K BRIBE



The Deputy Mayor of Bulawayo, Edwin Ndlovu, and the Chairperson of the Council’s Finance and Development Committee, Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on bribery allegations.

The Deputy Mayor is Ward 8 Councillor and Moyo is for Ward 26.

ZACC Communications Manager, Ms Simiso Mlevu, confirmed their arrest, stating that Ndlovu and Moyo allegedly demanded US$20,000 from a company seeking to invest in the city.

“… they demanded US$20,000 from Labenmon Investments as payment for facilitating approval for land to establish a cement mixing plant. The circumstances are that, in November 2023, Tsitsi Mapfumo of Labenmon Investments made an unsuccessful application for 10 hectares of land from the Bulawayo City Council for a cement mixing plant,” said Ms Mlevu.

She added that Labenmon Investments resubmitted the application in April 2024 and was offered 5.6 hectares.

“After Labenmon Investments received an offer letter, the accused allegedly approached Mapfumo, demanding a reward of US$20,000 on behalf of 20 other Bulawayo City Council councillors for facilitating the approval,” Ms Mlevu said.

A report was made to ZACC, leading to the arrests of Ndlovu and Moyo. The duo is being held at Mzilikazi Police Station and are expected to appear in court on Saturday. – Chronicle