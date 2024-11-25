THREE ROBBERS IN SHOOTOUT WITH COPS

Three armed robbers have been arrested in Bulawayo after a shootout with police along Luveve road Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations are underway.

“We can confirm that the ZRP arrested three men following a shoot-out with the police in Bulawayo this morning. Investigations are underway we will give you more details,” he said.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly involved in the theft of a Ford Ranger vehicle at an entertainment joint popularly known as KoChigumira in Bulawayo on Wednesday last week. ZBC