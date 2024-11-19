STUDENT SODOMISES MINOR DURING ALL NIGHT PRAYERS

A 20-year-old Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College student has appeared in court facing allegations of sodomising his 12-year-old church mate on several occasions.

The man pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Ms Sithembiso Ndebele. He was remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

He is being represented by Mr McAllister Ncube of T J Mabhikwa and Partners.

Prosecuting, Ms Karen Gundani said the accused sodomised the complainant on three occasions at his home and once during an all-night prayer session.

“Sometime in April this year, the complainant went to the accused person’s home to collect some movies on his phone. When the complainant was about to leave, the accused asked him to wait as he wanted to take a bath,” she said.

The court heard that the accused person came back wearing a robe and pushed the complainant on his bed.

“He removed the complainant’s pair of shorts and sodomised him. He threatened the complainant against reporting the matter to anyone” she said.

Ms Gundani said on another day in May this year, the complainant went to an all-night vigil at Zaoga Church in Phakama suburb, Gwanda. The court heard that during the night as they were sleeping, the accused sodomised the complainant.

“A few days later the complainant went to the accused person’s home and confronted him over his actions. The accused again sodomised him,” she said.

Ms Gundani said the accused person repeated the act in July. The matter came to light after the complainant’s mother and sister saw a WhatsApp message on the complainant’s phone from the accused person.

In the message, the accused was pleading with the complainant to have another “encounter” with him. The two women confronted the complainant who opened up on the alleged abuse.

A report was made to the police leading to the man’s arrest. In his statement in court, which he made in camera, the victim said he was afraid of reporting the matter out of fear.

He said the accused person would force himself on him.

“He told me that if I reported him he would tell people that I was the one pursuing him,” he said. Chronicle