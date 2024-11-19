STUDENT SODOMISES MINOR DURING ALL NIGHT PRAYERS

A 20-year-old Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College student has appeared in court facing allegations of sodomising his 12-year-old church mate on several occasions.
The man pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault
when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Ms Sithembiso Ndebele. He
was remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.
He is being represented by Mr McAllister Ncube of T J
Mabhikwa and Partners.
Prosecuting, Ms Karen Gundani said the accused sodomised
the complainant on three occasions at his home and once during an all-night
prayer session.
“Sometime in April this year, the complainant went to the
accused person’s home to collect some movies on his phone. When the complainant
was about to leave, the accused asked him to wait as he wanted to take a bath,”
she said.
The court heard that the accused person came back wearing a
robe and pushed the complainant on his bed.
“He removed the complainant’s pair of shorts and sodomised
him. He threatened the complainant against reporting the matter to anyone” she
said.
Ms Gundani said on another day in May this year, the
complainant went to an all-night vigil at Zaoga Church in Phakama suburb,
Gwanda. The court heard that during the night as they were sleeping, the
accused sodomised the complainant.
“A few days later the complainant went to the accused
person’s home and confronted him over his actions. The accused again sodomised
him,” she said.
Ms Gundani said the accused person repeated the act in
July. The matter came to light after the complainant’s mother and sister saw a
WhatsApp message on the complainant’s phone from the accused person.
In the message, the accused was pleading with the
complainant to have another “encounter” with him. The two women confronted the
complainant who opened up on the alleged abuse.
A report was made to the police leading to the man’s
arrest. In his statement in court, which he made in camera, the victim said he
was afraid of reporting the matter out of fear.
He said the accused person would force himself on him.
“He told me that if I reported him he would tell people
that I was the one pursuing him,” he said. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment