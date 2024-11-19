RETURN ACTIVISTS GADGETS : COURT

A Harare court has ordered the release and return of electronic devices belonging to activists Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi, who were arrested in July on charges of alleged disorderly conduct.

The trio’s mobile phones and laptops were confiscated upon their arrest, prompting their legal representatives from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to apply for their return.

According to court documents, the three were forcibly removed from an aeroplane at Robert Mugabe International Airport on July 31, 2024. They had been en route to a conference in Victoria Falls when the incident occurred.

Kwekweza, Chere, and Gwenzi were charged with disorderly conduct in a public place under Section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act. The allegations stem from their alleged participation in an unsanctioned demonstration at Harare Magistrates’ Court in June.

The protest reportedly called for the release of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Jameson Timba and several detained opposition members. The activists, who are currently out on bail, deny the charges.

The court is also set to rule on a separate application to challenge the charges of disorderly conduct. A judgment on this matter is expected on December 9, 2024.

Kwekweza, Chere, and Gwenzi will appear alongside co-accused individuals Vusumuzi Moyo, Phillies Pikitayi, Dephine Gutsa, Simbarashe Blackson, Emmanuel Sitima, and Last Chinodya.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between authorities and opposition activists in Zimbabwe, as the nation continues to grapple with political and civic unrest. CITE