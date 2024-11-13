I LIED ABOUT DEGREE : COUNCIL OFFICIAL FINED

A top Harare City Council official was yesterday charged for lying to the commission of inquiry investigating council operations that she held relevant qualifications for her post.

Harare City Council’s Works and Town Planning Committee chairperson, Takudzwa Dzumbunu, had lied that she held university qualifications.

She was yesterday fined US$300 or six months in prison. Dzumbunu lied that she has a bachelor’s degree during her testimony a few weeks back, only to later admit that she failed a course and did not graduate.

During her initial appearance before the Commission, Dzumbunu claimed that she would present her degree certificates and later claimed the documents were with her mother.

However, upon further questioning, Dzumbunu admitted that she failed one course and never completed her degree programme.

“I thought I was going to get the certificates but I had failed one course and did not graduate,” Dzumbunu said.

“My apologies for misleading the Commission. I thought I was going to get the certificates but it wasn’t going to be possible.”

Dzumbunu was asked to explain why she had lied.

“I have no justification for behaving the way that I did. I thought it was going to be an easy process to acquire my certificate but I should have just said that I haven’t acquired it yet,” she said.