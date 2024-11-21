NEW DR AMAI

President Mnangagwa says he is charmed by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s commitment to elevate herself academically after the mother of the nation graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University (MSU) yesterday.

He described the First Lady as a hardworking, determined and goal-oriented woman who showed a lot of commitment towards her studies during the course of her degree programme.

Dr Mnangagwa joined 6 479 other graduates who were capped by the President at a colourful ceremony where 53 percent of the graduates were female.