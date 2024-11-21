NEW DR AMAI

President Mnangagwa says he is charmed by First Lady Dr
Auxillia Mnangagwa’s commitment to elevate herself academically after the
mother of the nation graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism
and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University (MSU) yesterday.
He described the First Lady as a hardworking, determined
and goal-oriented woman who showed a lot of commitment towards her studies
during the course of her degree programme.
Dr Mnangagwa joined 6 479 other graduates who were capped
by the President at a colourful ceremony where 53 percent of the graduates were
female.
