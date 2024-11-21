FUGITIVE ZAMBIAN POLITICIAN ARRESTED IN ZIM

Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, who recently escaped from lawful custody in Zambia, has been apprehended in Harare, Zimbabwe. The announcement was made today by Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu during a press briefing in Lusaka.
According to Minister Mwiimbu, Banda’s dramatic escape from
Chipata General Hospital, where he was under police custody, had sparked an
intensive manhunt. Following credible intelligence, authorities discovered that
Banda had been renting a flat in Harare. This information was relayed to
Zimbabwean law enforcement, who acted swiftly to locate and detain him.
Banda was arrested on the morning of November 19, 2024, and
is currently being held at a police station in Harare. Minister Mwiimbu
confirmed that arrangements are underway to transport the fugitive MP back to
Zambia, where he will face a series of serious charges, including aggravated
robbery, attempted murder, and escaping from lawful custody. Lusaka Times
Zimbabwe arrested a Zambian MP who is wanted in Zambia. Emmanuel Banda escaped custody in August. He faces robbery charges relating to an incident in which he grabbed a camera & cash from a journalist.— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) November 21, 2024
Banda is an ally of Edgar Lungu & says the charges are politically motivated pic.twitter.com/XpmPMkdSVa
