FUGITIVE ZAMBIAN POLITICIAN ARRESTED IN ZIM

Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, who recently escaped from lawful custody in Zambia, has been apprehended in Harare, Zimbabwe. The announcement was made today by Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu during a press briefing in Lusaka.

According to Minister Mwiimbu, Banda’s dramatic escape from Chipata General Hospital, where he was under police custody, had sparked an intensive manhunt. Following credible intelligence, authorities discovered that Banda had been renting a flat in Harare. This information was relayed to Zimbabwean law enforcement, who acted swiftly to locate and detain him.

Banda was arrested on the morning of November 19, 2024, and is currently being held at a police station in Harare. Minister Mwiimbu confirmed that arrangements are underway to transport the fugitive MP back to Zambia, where he will face a series of serious charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted murder, and escaping from lawful custody. Lusaka Times