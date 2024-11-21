FORD RANGER STOLEN IN BYO, RECOVERED IN GWANDA

Bulawayo, in a dramatic incident that left the motorist unharmed but shaken.

Three armed men hijacked a Ford Ranger Twin Cab at gunpoint on Wednesday night at Chigumira Shopping Centre in Luveve,

The vehicle, valued at over US$40 000, was recovered yesterday in Gwanda, less than 24 hours after the incident. However, investigations are still ongoing as police analyse fingerprints and other evidence.

Bulawayo police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the incident occurred at around 9 PM when the complainant, Mr Jabulani Sibanda, returned to his parked vehicle after shopping at Advance Supermarket.

While reversing his white Ford Ranger Twin Cab (Wild Track), registration AFN 6255, three men approached him.

“Two of the suspects were armed with pistols, while the third was unarmed. The armed suspects forced the complainant out of the car, and then fled with the vehicle,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

Inside the car were groceries worth US$5, a Techno Canon 11 cellphone, a Nokia cellphone, and about 35 litres of diesel.

The vehicle’s owner, Ms Sithembile Mkwite, confirmed its recovery in Gwanda.

“Yes, the car has been recovered. We travelled to Gwanda today (yesterday), but police are still conducting forensic investigations,” she said.

This incident comes just days after another vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, was stolen from a car wash in Bulawayo. The vehicle, valued at US$22 000, had South African registration plates and belonged to a woman from Reigate suburb. Chronicle



