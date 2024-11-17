NCUBE CLOSES DOOR ON TSHABANGU

The Welshman Ncube led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has closed the door for dialogue with self-proclaimed secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu after labelling him an ordinary party member.

Spokesman of the faction, Willias Madzimure told The Standard :“The moment there are talks between Tshabangu and Ncube, we would be implying he is a leader of a political party.

“But he is claiming to be the secretary general of the party and he can't be the leader of the party at the same time.”

Madzimure said Tshabangu had no legal basis to determine the legitimacy of anyone in the party.