MAFUME : WE WILL DEMOLISH 5 000 HOUSES

THE Harare City Council plans to demolish over 5 000 houses built in illegal settlements across the city in the coming weeks, enforcing about 37 High Court orders authorising the move.

The targeted houses, located mostly in high-density suburbs such as Kuwadzana, Budiriro, Glen View and Mabvuku, were constructed on land reserved for essential public amenities.

However, the Government insists that “there are no demolitions that are going to take place”.

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume told The Sunday Mail that the council would proceed with the demolitions to uphold the law and restore order, citing years of inordinate delays due to various challenges.

“We have 37 High Court orders obtained by the City Council and private individuals to evict illegal settlers,” said Cllr Mafume.

“These orders have not been enforced due to political interference and excuses that land barons have exploited." Sunday Mail