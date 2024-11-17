CHIEF HWENJE : I'M BATTLING CANCER



Chief Hwenje has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic and immune system.

“The lymphomas have spread throughout my body and doctors recommended cutting to remove some of them, lest they continue to develop into cancer,” revealed Chief Hwenje in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Mail Entertainment.

“I am in pain and sometimes the attacks are so dire that I cannot even move or talk.” The revered musician recently retreated to Shanyura village his rural home.

A chat with the “Mai Welly” crooner hints at a man who is in search of healing in a serene environment, away from the industry’s prying eyes.

“It pains me to watch fans calling for more when my body feels weak and cannot deliver. Sometimes I break down in secret backstage; the world does not understand what I am going through. Some promoters and fans think that I have become big-headed, yet what I am going through is beyond that . . . In some instances, when they change my performing time, I am forced to take more medication.”

The artiste, who has lately been in and out of hospital, suffers anguish and agony. However, he has not shared the severity of his case with close family members since his diagnosis some months ago.

Chief Hwenje has three properties to his name: a completed house and two yet-to-be-serviced stands, all in Kadoma.

In addition, he is setting up a studio at his rural home.

“I am converting my great-grandfather’s house into a studio; it is a significant site for me because I believe music is a spiritual gift that I got from him.”

Last year, businessman Wicknell Chivayo, also known as Sir Wicknell, gifted the artiste a car.

He also promised the singer US$50 000 for the purchase of a house, which is, however, yet to be delivered.

“There has been a lot of negativity. These people do not understand that I am ill and my medication is costly, so for now, this is my primary concern,” added Chief Hwenje.

Due to ill health, the singer now finds it hard to frequent the studio. As a result, he had to postpone the release of his new album titled “Chiedza chaSamere”. Sunday Mail