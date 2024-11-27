MTHULI TO PRESENT BUDGET TODAY

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube will present the 2025 National Budget Statement this afternoon, amid high expectations that Treasury’s expenditure plan will reignite the strong growth momentum of the recent past, build resilience in the economy to withstand future natural and human-induced shocks as well as engender durable macro-economic stability.
While cautious not to pre-empt the exact details of the
2025 fiscal plan, Minister Ncube revealed at a pre-Budget seminar earlier this
month in Bulawayo, some key insights into the Government’s priority areas,
which will seek to match the limited resources with the country’s developmental
goals.
In line with the expectations of many economists, Minister
Ncube indicated that agriculture remained the cornerstone of the economy and
would seek to ensure the sector anchors recovery efforts following the impact
of El Nino-induced drought, which weighed on the sector’s traditionally strong
contribution to growth.
He underscored the importance of building resilience in the
sector through irrigation rehabilitation and development in light of the impact
of adverse weather on agricultural performance.
“This recommendation aligns with the Government’s thrust of
building economic resilience,” the Minister noted, hinting at significant
allocations to enhance productivity and mitigate the effects of climate change.
Prioritising irrigation projects is expected to bolster
food security and create sustainability in the face of recurring droughts.
Minister Ncube acknowledged calls for taking measures to
stimulate the manufacturing sector, particularly in Bulawayo, historically the
country’s industrial hub. Emphasis will also have to be placed on mineral
beneficiation and value addition to move the economy from primary production to
higher-value secondary and tertiary industries.
Such initiatives are expected to create decent employment
opportunities and reduce Zimbabwe’s reliance on raw material exports.
The Government appears poised to channel resources into
industrial revival as a means to drive broader economic transformation.
Education emerged as another critical sector, with
stakeholders advocating for increased funding to address infrastructure
deficits, including the need to allocate resources for construction of new
schools and staff accommodation.
Minister Ncube also acknowledged the importance of
investing towards promoting digitalisation of the domestic economy, the
procurement of teaching materials, and improving remuneration for educators.
