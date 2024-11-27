MUKOROKOZA RAPES MENTALLY ILL NEIGHBOUR

A 30-year-old gold panner from Umguza District appeared in court on allegations of raping and impregnating his 23-year-old neighbour who is mentally ill

The accused appeared before Bulawayo Western Commonage regional magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Marondedze, who remanded him in custody to today.

Prosecuting, Ms Melisa Dube said the alleged sexual assault occurred when the accused found the woman sleeping in her bedroom sometime last year. “The accused person found the complainant sleeping in her bedroom and broke the window pane to gain entry,” she said.

The woman woke up and demanded to know what Ishmael was doing in her room. “The accused forcibly removed the complainant’s clothes and raped her. He ordered her not to disclose her ordeal amid threats,” said Ms Dube.

The matter came to light when the woman’s guardians found out that she was pregnant, and she revealed the rape after being interrogated.

A report was made to the police leading to the man’s arrest. Chronicle