MORE CARS FOR ZANU PF

Zanu PF is buying yet more cars, 174 twin and single cab vehicles to complement its current fleet that currently stands at over 300.

A report by the party’s central committee tabled at its annual conference in Bulawayo, which is in our possesion, Zanu PF said it needed to dispose of some of the vehicles and buy new ones.

“The department of transport and social welfare submitted budgets for the acquisition of 175 new motor vehicles to the office of the secretary general for further perusal and action,” the report read.

“This acquisition will complement the current fleet and will go a long way in covering outstanding allocations to politburo members, members of the council of elders, party directors, senior party officials, provincial and district coordinating committee offices.

“Reallocation of 54 recalled 2023 constituency vehicles to cover urgent motor vehicle requests by provinces, provincial party administration, women’s league, youth league, war veterans league and members of parliament who won during the by-elections that were held between November 2023 and February 2024 (will be done).”

“A total of 498 party vehicles were recommended for disposal. The recommendation enlisted 483 party vehicles that were acquired between 2017 and 2018 as well as 15 Isuzu double cab vehicles that the party treasury acquired in 2019.”

“This year, the department (transport and social welfare) took delivery of 19 motor vehicles that include five luxury SUV vehicles, four double cab vehicles and 10 single cab vehicles. These were allocated to politburo members, the party’s Council of Elders and the Youth League respectively.”