An armed robber was fatally shot on Tuesday morning after he and his accomplice attempted to rob a fuel service station in Kadoma.

Although provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera could not confirm the incident, police sources who requested anonymity said the two robbers who were armed with machetes pounced on Spencer Fuel Service Station at around 3 am.

It is said the fuel station’s security guards reacted by shooting and killing one of the robbers. The other robber managed to escape. Herald