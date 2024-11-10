GOLD PANNER SHOT IN SCUFFLE WITH COPS



A well known Shurugwi based gold panner, Magama Musoni has been shot by police as he allegedly tried to free a colleague who had been arrested at a Mvuma mine on Saturday afternoon.

Musoni was shot in the chest and died on the spot after he tried to wrestle with the police to free his colleague according to some people at the funeral wake who spoke to The Midweek Watch on Sunday.

When contacted for a comment Midlands Province police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko could not deny or confirm the incident said he was in a long meeting and will only be able to talk late afternoon.

The source who is not the family spokesperson said that mourners are gathered in Makusha suburb, Shurugwi town but Musoni will only be buried after the postmortem. Midweek Wath