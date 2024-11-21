MAN KILLED IN FIGHT OVER GIRL

A Zhombe man died on Saturday morning after he was struck with a brick in the head in a fight over a girl at Chapera Business Center under Chief Malisa around 11am.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

Mahoko said Kholwani Sibanda (34) of Ndalapi Village, Zhombe died on the spot after Brighton Moyo (20) struck him with a brick in the head.

Moyo has since been arrested and it is not clear if Sibanda and Moyo were in a relationship with the same girl.

Circumstances are that Sibanda confronted Moyo at the business centre for allegedly harassing a local girl.

Moyo apologised to Sibanda for his actions and Sibanda left the business centre only to return armed with an axe and a knobkerrie.

Sibanda found Moyo at a nearby homestead where he was assisting the family in slaughtering a beast.

It is alleged that Sibanda began assaulting Moyo with a knobkerrie all over the body and Moyo tried to run away.

Sibanda allegedly pursued him and that is when Moyo retaliated and struck him with a brick once in the head. Sibanda died on the spot.

Mahoko urged the public to resolve differences amicably.

“Police is encouraging people to maintain peace and solve disputes amicably as violence always leads to injuries and loss of life,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror