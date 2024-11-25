FOUR GWERU WORKERS SUSPENDED OVER PROTESTS

City of Gweru has suspended four employees who protested over poor working conditions during the burial of a fellow employee who suffocated while clearing a manhole.

Olivia Masunda, Silas Mutendeudzwa and two others only identified as Ivony and Ngazimbi were suspended without pay or benefits.

A letter dated November 13, 2024, signed by Gweru City Engineer Masauso Store seen by The Mirror confirms the suspension.

The letter alleges that the quartet insulted and made malicious utterances against the local authority’s management with the intention of inciting violence and causing despondency.

“This letter serves to inform you that you are hereby suspended from all your duties with effect from 13th November 2024 without pay and benefits. Your suspension is in terms of Statutory Instrument 15 of 2006 Section 4 (a) as read together with other applicable disciplinary legislation.

“The grounds and reasons of your suspension are not limited to; You made several utterances on a WhatsApp group, which referred to and or were directed to your superiors , that is Gweru City Council Management which were malicious, insulted their person and character with the aim of inciting violence,” reads part of the letter.

Richard Longwe and Mary Svinurai died on November 6, 2024. They suffocated while clearing a manhole without protective clothing and allegedly not following due procedures. Masvingo Mirror