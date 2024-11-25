ED SOLDIERS ON WITH 2030 PUSH

The ruling Zanu PF party has embarked on a nationwide campaign, holding inter-district meetings across the country to drum up support for the contentious push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office until 2030, NewsDay can report.

The meetings, aimed at bolstering Mnangagwa’s prospects for a potential term extension, will also serve as a platform to identify and expose party members opposed to the move, a development that could plunge the party into chaos.

Mnangagwa’s current term ends in 2028.

Insiders, who spoke to NewsDay, claimed that Mnangagwa was secretly backing the campaign, championed by his loyalists who include Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Owen Ncube, Local Government minister Daniel Garwe, among others, to extend his rule.

The call for the extension of Mnangagwa’s presidential term is reportedly being resisted by party members loyal to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is said to be the front-runner in the race to succeed Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa has, however, said he would stand down at the end of his term in 2028 insisting that he is a constitutionalist.

In most of the meetings held over the weekend, Zanu PF provincial chairpersons took a synchronised approach, launching meetings with a uniform message. Newsday

“Your Excellency the good works you have showed to the Nation is driving us voluntarily to demand your Presidency continuity beyond 2030” , Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga speaks on behalf of Affiliates leaders at Pricab Farm. pic.twitter.com/K3x9dCDgf0 — Vapostori For Economic Development (@vapostori4ED) November 24, 2024



