ED OFF TO AZERBAIJAN

President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Azerbaijan where he is expected to join other world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Dr Chiwenga is the Acting President. Tomorrow, President
Mnangagwa will meet with Zimbabweans living in Azerbaijan, among other
engagements. This year’s COP29 comes at a crucial moment, as the latest UN
climate report underscores the need for accelerated action to mitigate the
devastating effect of climate change.
COP29 runs from tomorrow until November 22.
President Mnangagwa, who is also the Southern African
Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, will attend the COP29 opening
ceremony tomorrow alongside other Heads of State and Government.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, he is scheduled to participate in
the World Leaders Climate Action Summit (WLCAS), which will be hosted by
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.
This summit aims to drive forward climate action and
enhance commitments to emission reduction, climate adaptation and addressing
climate-related loss and damage.
