ED OFF TO AZERBAIJAN



President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Azerbaijan where he is expected to join other world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Dr Chiwenga is the Acting President. Tomorrow, President Mnangagwa will meet with Zimbabweans living in Azerbaijan, among other engagements. This year’s COP29 comes at a crucial moment, as the latest UN climate report underscores the need for accelerated action to mitigate the devastating effect of climate change.

COP29 runs from tomorrow until November 22.

President Mnangagwa, who is also the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, will attend the COP29 opening ceremony tomorrow alongside other Heads of State and Government.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, he is scheduled to participate in the World Leaders Climate Action Summit (WLCAS), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

This summit aims to drive forward climate action and enhance commitments to emission reduction, climate adaptation and addressing climate-related loss and damage.