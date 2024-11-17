17 HOUSES TO BE DEMOLISHED IN BYO



The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has identified 17 properties in the Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai section of Cowdray Park for demolition to pave the way for a storm drainage system aimed at addressing perennial flooding in the area.

However, some affected residents expressed frustration, claiming they were not formally informed of the council’s plans. They urged the council to expedite clear communication and compensation processes to avoid further distress.

One of the affected residents, Mrs Lynette Khumalo, said her family only learnt about the proposed demolition of their seven-roomed house through rumours.

“We heard through the grapevine that our home is among the properties slated for demolition. Unfortunately, there has been no official communication from the council, and it is unsettling not to know the facts,” she said

Mrs Khumalo said an incomplete house next door, still at slab level, was also reportedly on the demolition list.

Mr Andrew Moyo, another affected homeowner, called on BCC to communicate openly about its plans, including compensation and relocation options, so that families can prepare.

“Transparency is key. If our houses are to be demolished, the council must clearly explain how we will be compensated. We have children in school and relocation would mean making arrangements to transfer them,” he said.

Mr Moyo said he would welcome relocation, as his property is frequently submerged during the rainy season.

“Flooding is a nightmare for us. The rainy season, which should be a blessing, has become a curse. I’ve lost property to water damage, so I don’t mind moving to a safer area,” he said.

A Chronicle news crew on Monday visited the area and observed some houses already partially submerged after heavy rains on Sunday. Flooding has been a recurring issue in Cowdray Park, with properties built on wetlands and floodplains particularly susceptible.

In its latest council minutes, BCC revealed that on October 10, 2024, the council decided to relocate residents of 17 stands to facilitate the construction of stormwater drainage infrastructure.

“The acting director of works reported on October 10, 2024 that the council on June 1, 2022, resolved that the beneficiaries of stand numbers 18666, 18667, 18712, 18853, 18852, 20144, 20145, 20113, 20074, 20060, 20063, 19837 and 19807 to be relocated to allow for the construction of the proposed stormwater drainage that would help alleviate flooding in the area,” read council minutes.

Some of the properties that will be demolished by the Bulawayo City Council in Cowdray Park

The Hlalani Kuhle housing development project, which was started in 2012, sought to provide roads, sewer and water reticulation for 15 524 stands. Residents were expected to contribute US$50 monthly, with the project set for completion in five years. However, payment challenges derailed the plan.

“The US$50 contributions had been calculated with the assumption that if everyone was paying, the project could be completed in five years — 2017,” said the council.

It, however, turned out that residents were struggling to pay the US$50 monthly contributions.

“Over the years since 2012, residents have been struggling to meet the monthly US$50 contributions leading to council later meeting residents again and resolving to reduce the contributions to US$15 per month,” read council minutes.

The reduction in monthly contributions resulted in low financial contributions towards the project, affecting project cash flows.

The new project time frame to complete the works was now around 16 years from the initial five years based on the US$50 monthly contributions.

BCC said that only 25 percent of beneficiaries consistently paid their dues, creating severe cash flow issues and stalling progress.

“From the records, it has been shown that 75 percent of the allocated beneficiaries had failed to meet their agreed monthly obligations of US$50,” said council.

Urban flooding is a major challenge in most cities and towns in the country, posing unique challenges in densely populated areas such as Cowdray Park.

Construction of homes in unsuitable areas like wetlands has exacerbated the problem. Chronicle