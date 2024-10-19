GANG WHICH STOLE 28 CATTLE DRAGGED TO COURT

A gang of cattle rustlers has been arrested and dragged to court in Bulawayo. The nine men stole and skinned 28 cattle from a local farmer.

The State denied the accused persons’ bail request during Thursday’s session and scheduled another bail ruling for this coming Monday. The accused individuals are Ishamael Sibanda (31) from Mvurachena C village in Fort Rixon; Justin Ziyena (48) from Mandava, Zvishavane; Josphat Makuvaza (48) from Tatenda Village, Lambamai, Fort Rixon; Piraishe Mandende, (35) from Lambamai, Fort Rixon; Peter Tiziri (44) from Gwamanyanga Village, Fort Rixon; Trust Ndlovu, (34) from Mkiweni A, Lambamai, Fort Rixon; Justice Zhou (35) from Mvurachena C village, Lambamai, Fort Rixon; and Sabelo Moyo from Mxotshwa Village, Zvishavane.

Inspector Abednico Ncube, the Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson, has issued a stern warning to the public. Not only will police target cattle rustlers, but they will also crack down on individuals who purchase stolen meat and those involved in the distribution of illicit livestock products, including butcheries and street vendors.