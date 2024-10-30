WHY POLITBURO WAS CALLED

Cde Jaison William Chezhira Chakaipa Chirinda, who was one of the early cadres to receive military training before waging the liberation struggle has been declared a national hero.

President Mnangagwa called an extraordinary Zanu PF Politburo to deliberate on the hero status of Cde Chirinda.

Cde Chirinda(82) died on October 27, 2024 owing to diabetic-related complications and Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Province submitted a request that he be conferred with the highest honour owing to his illustrious exploits during the liberation struggle.

Briefing journalists after the Politburo meeting, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said there was unanimity among Politburo members on the need to confer the highest honour on Cde Chirinda.

He said Zanu PF national chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, was tasked with conveying the message to the family of Cde Chirinda in Madziva, Mashonaland Central Province, last night.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the burial date had tentatively been set for Monday next week.