WHY POLITBURO WAS CALLED

Cde Jaison William Chezhira Chakaipa Chirinda, who was one of the early cadres to receive military training before waging the liberation struggle has been declared a national hero.
President Mnangagwa called an extraordinary Zanu PF
Politburo to deliberate on the hero status of Cde Chirinda.
Cde Chirinda(82) died on October 27, 2024 owing to
diabetic-related complications and Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Province
submitted a request that he be conferred with the highest honour owing to his
illustrious exploits during the liberation struggle.
Briefing journalists after the Politburo meeting, Zanu PF
Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said there
was unanimity among Politburo members on the need to confer the highest honour
on Cde Chirinda.
He said Zanu PF national chairman, Cde Oppah
Muchinguri-Kashiri, was tasked with conveying the message to the family of Cde
Chirinda in Madziva, Mashonaland Central Province, last night.
Cde Mutsvangwa said the burial date had tentatively been
set for Monday next week.
