THIEVES RAID SEPTIC TANKS

A bizarre string of thefts has hit Runyararo West and Rujeko suburbs with thieves targeting an unlikely prize: septic tank covers, leaving residents to deal with costly replacements and potential health hazards

Thieves allegedly sell the stolen lids to iron smelters who manufacturing three legged pots and other iron materials leaving several open pits that pose serious risks to children and pets in the residential areas.

Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa urged members of the public to report such cases to the police since some of the cases were not reported.

“Some of these cases are not reported, I urge Masvingo residents to report such cases to the police,” said Inspector Dhewa.

Residents who spoke to this publication said the open pits release foul smells and were posing a risk to young children and pets.

One victim Memory Kanyume from Samson Kanyemba Street in Runyararo West said one morning five households woke to find septic lids gone at their house.

“On September 26, I woke up to bad odour in our residence only to realize that my septic tank lid was missing. Afterwards I realised that four of my neighbours had theirs missing too. We could not trace the thieves and reported the matter to the police at KMP Police Base.

Kanyume said they had resorted to using metal sheets as an alternative for the lids and called upon responsible authorities to improve security in neighbourhoods.

“We are currently using metal sheets as lids since we cannot leave these pits open. We are appealing to local authorities to put up street lights as a security measure. We further appeal to the police to increase patrols because the thieves may end up robbing people,” she said.