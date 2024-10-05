MASVINGO COUNCILLORS' TRIP TO SA WORKSHOP BLOCKED

Masvingo Town Clerk, Eng Edward Mukaratirwa has blocked two councilors from travelling for a workshop in South Africa because the programme was for technical persons and not policy makers.
His move to block a resolution by the Finance Committee to
send councillors, Richard Musekiwa and Sharon Marombedze to the event to be
held from November 11-12, 2024 , will save the local authority an estimated
US$10 000 in airfares, accommodation and allowances.
Councillors insisted during a full council meeting on
Monday that it was necessary for their colleagues to go because they also need
to have a grasp of issues that were going to be discussed at the Performance
Achievement Workshop Series (Paws) in Cape Town.
Eng Mukaratirwa put his foot down and said those attending
from many parts of the world were technical and they were going to present
papers. He said that even if he sanctioned the trip, Cabinet was going to
reject it because it was not for councillors.
The workshop is being hosted by ROCKBlue, a South African
based Non-Governmental Organisation. The organisation would meet the conference
and accommodation costs for three participants and this excludes councillors.
“Your worship I have to advice against that resolution.
This is a conference for experts and policy makers would be left out because
everyone will be contributing. More so, this program is continuing from last
year.
“Should council take this resolution, I am afraid you will
have to find another officer to write to the Permanent Secretary because I
can’t write this knowing that it won’t be approved,” said Mukaratirwa.
ROCKBlue partnership with City of Masvingo is aimed at
improving the performance of partner utilities in the Water, Sanitation and
Hygiene (WASH) sector through peer exchange of ideas and also facilitated
presentation from renowned experts in topics such as asset management,
non-revenue water and access to capital.
“We don’t understand what you mean when you say too
technical. We agreed as a council to send two councillors because it is
important for us attend. Just now I was being asked about Non-revenue water and
other engineering issues that I’m not abreast with. This is the platform for us
to learn and give informed decisions,” said Councilor Richard Musekiwa.
Finance Director Danister Jori said all local authorities
will be represented by technocrats. He said if need be, they will engage
ROCKBlue to accommodate policy makers on following engagements.. Masvingo
Mirror
