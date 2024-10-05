MASVINGO COUNCILLORS' TRIP TO SA WORKSHOP BLOCKED

Masvingo Town Clerk, Eng Edward Mukaratirwa has blocked two councilors from travelling for a workshop in South Africa because the programme was for technical persons and not policy makers.

His move to block a resolution by the Finance Committee to send councillors, Richard Musekiwa and Sharon Marombedze to the event to be held from November 11-12, 2024 , will save the local authority an estimated US$10 000 in airfares, accommodation and allowances.

Councillors insisted during a full council meeting on Monday that it was necessary for their colleagues to go because they also need to have a grasp of issues that were going to be discussed at the Performance Achievement Workshop Series (Paws) in Cape Town.

Eng Mukaratirwa put his foot down and said those attending from many parts of the world were technical and they were going to present papers. He said that even if he sanctioned the trip, Cabinet was going to reject it because it was not for councillors.

The workshop is being hosted by ROCKBlue, a South African based Non-Governmental Organisation. The organisation would meet the conference and accommodation costs for three participants and this excludes councillors.

“Your worship I have to advice against that resolution. This is a conference for experts and policy makers would be left out because everyone will be contributing. More so, this program is continuing from last year.

“Should council take this resolution, I am afraid you will have to find another officer to write to the Permanent Secretary because I can’t write this knowing that it won’t be approved,” said Mukaratirwa.

ROCKBlue partnership with City of Masvingo is aimed at improving the performance of partner utilities in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector through peer exchange of ideas and also facilitated presentation from renowned experts in topics such as asset management, non-revenue water and access to capital.

“We don’t understand what you mean when you say too technical. We agreed as a council to send two councillors because it is important for us attend. Just now I was being asked about Non-revenue water and other engineering issues that I’m not abreast with. This is the platform for us to learn and give informed decisions,” said Councilor Richard Musekiwa.

Finance Director Danister Jori said all local authorities will be represented by technocrats. He said if need be, they will engage ROCKBlue to accommodate policy makers on following engagements.. Masvingo Mirror