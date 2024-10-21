RISE KAGONA TO BE LAID TO REST IN HARARE

The late Bhundu Boys founder member, Rise Kagona who died in Scotland last month at the age of 62 is set to be buried at Warren Hills cemetery on Saturday.

The body of the founding member of the iconic Bhundu Boys band is set to arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Friday this week.

The funeral procession will proceed to a local funeral parlour for a church service.

Kagona’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians, celebrating his enduring legacy in Zimbabwean music.

The Bhundu Boys was formed in the early 1980s and was fronted by the late Biggie Tembo.

It is known for several hit songs including the band’s first single: ‘Une Shuwa,’ and the famous Simbimbino and Babamunini Francis. ZBC