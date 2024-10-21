COACH INDECENTLY ASSAULTS TEEN BOXER

A Bulawayo coach has been charged with indecently assaulting a teen female boxer on several occasions.
The 43-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identity
of the 15-year-old victim. He has been granted US$100 bail and will be back in
court on November 7.
The court heard that the first incident occurred when he
“counselled” the girl and warned her against having boyfriends, but to have
romance sessions with him. The other incident occurred when the man called the
girl to his house at 2pm. When she arrived he allegedly sexually abused the
girl.
“This continued to happen several times on different days
from May this year,” the prosecutor said.
The matter came to light when the complainant’s sister came
across her diary where she had documented the incidences. The sister then
informed their brother, who reported the matter to the police, leading to the
man’s arrest.
0 comments:
Post a Comment