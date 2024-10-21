COACH INDECENTLY ASSAULTS TEEN BOXER

A Bulawayo coach has been charged with indecently assaulting a teen female boxer on several occasions.

The 43-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identity of the 15-year-old victim. He has been granted US$100 bail and will be back in court on November 7.

The court heard that the first incident occurred when he “counselled” the girl and warned her against having boyfriends, but to have romance sessions with him. The other incident occurred when the man called the girl to his house at 2pm. When she arrived he allegedly sexually abused the girl.

“This continued to happen several times on different days from May this year,” the prosecutor said.

The matter came to light when the complainant’s sister came across her diary where she had documented the incidences. The sister then informed their brother, who reported the matter to the police, leading to the man’s arrest.