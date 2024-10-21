AMALINDA BRIDGE OPENS AS MBUDZI INTERCHANGE NEARS COMPLETION



The Mbudzi Traffic Interchange is on course to completion, after the Amalinda Bridge in Glen Norah was commissioned this Monday.

Amalinda Road is one of the busiest routes connecting traffic from the Harare – Masvingo highway to surrounding neighbourhoods including Glen Norah and Glen View.

The smooth flow of traffic was being restricted by the narrow bridge making it a daily struggle for many who would spend over three hours to navigate through.

The commissioning of Amalinda Bridge by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Honourable Felix Mhona, has brought relief to motorists and residents alike.

“This bridge was a big problem for many years because a lot of people stay here but it was too narrow to pass,” said one resident.

“We are very much delighted by what the government has done because we used to spend about three hours in traffic,” weighed in another.

Minister Mhona said the government’s developmental trajectory continues, with the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) providing funding.

“This is yet another promise by the government that it will leave no one and no place behind. There were a lot of cries from people in this area to sort out this bridge and we have responded to their calls because President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a listening President,” said Minister Mhona.

“ZINARA has perfected its disbursement strategy to local authorities by capacitating engineers from local authorities hence we have seen a better utilisation of funds to facilitate road construction,” ZINARA Chairperson, Dr George Manyaya weighed in.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development is impressed by the government’s infrastructure development.

Minister Mhona also took the opportunity to assess construction works at the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange where he revealed that affected property owners have been fully compensated to the tune of over US$38 million, paving the way for the speedy completion of the government’s signature project. ZBC