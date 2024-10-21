AMALINDA BRIDGE OPENS AS MBUDZI INTERCHANGE NEARS COMPLETION

The Mbudzi Traffic Interchange is on course to completion, after the Amalinda Bridge in Glen Norah was commissioned this Monday.
Amalinda Road is one of the busiest routes connecting
traffic from the Harare – Masvingo highway to surrounding neighbourhoods
including Glen Norah and Glen View.
The smooth flow of traffic was being restricted by the
narrow bridge making it a daily struggle for many who would spend over three
hours to navigate through.
The commissioning of Amalinda Bridge by Transport and
Infrastructural Development Minister, Honourable Felix Mhona, has brought
relief to motorists and residents alike.
“This bridge was a big problem for many years because a lot
of people stay here but it was too narrow to pass,” said one resident.
“We are very much delighted by what the government has done
because we used to spend about three hours in traffic,” weighed in another.
Minister Mhona said the government’s developmental
trajectory continues, with the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
providing funding.
“This is yet another promise by the government that it will
leave no one and no place behind. There were a lot of cries from people in this
area to sort out this bridge and we have responded to their calls because
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a listening President,” said Minister Mhona.
“ZINARA has perfected its disbursement strategy to local
authorities by capacitating engineers from local authorities hence we have seen
a better utilisation of funds to facilitate road construction,” ZINARA
Chairperson, Dr George Manyaya weighed in.
The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and
Infrastructural Development is impressed by the government’s infrastructure
development.
Minister Mhona also took the opportunity to assess
construction works at the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange where he revealed that
affected property owners have been fully compensated to the tune of over US$38
million, paving the way for the speedy completion of the government’s signature
project. ZBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment