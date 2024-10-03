RAPED TEEN GIVES BIRTH TO TWINS

The teen Kuwadzana girl who was raped and given into marriage has given birth to twin girls.
H Metro reports that the marriage deal collapsed when her
parents confronted the man who had impregnated her, Kudzai Masakadze, 36, after
it emerged that he was grossly abusing
her.
Masakadze was arrested this week. He confirmed to H-Metro that he impregnated
the student before he negotiated with her parents to pay part of her Ordinary
Level Examination fees.
He later dumped her after the student’s parents confronted
him over allegations that he was physically abusing their daughter.
Masakadze has since appeared in court and remanded in
custody where he is facing rape charges.
