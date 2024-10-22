CHIMOMBE OKAY WITH COURT LIVE STREAM



HARARE businessmen, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who are facing charges of fraud were this Tuesday back at the High Court in Harare where they have raised constitutional matters.

The two who stand accused of defrauding the government of US$7 million in a botched goat supply tender, have raised a number of constitutional matters which they want cleared before the commencement of their trial.

“Today we have been raising constitutional issues so that our matter be referred to the Constitutional Court. We are contesting the law which allows people who are over 70 years to sit on the high court bench, so we are seeking for the court to look into the matter,” said Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

The defence also argued on a matter of principle for Chimombe and Mpofu’s case to be live-streamed.

“Our clients are very happy to have that matter live-streamed but what we were contesting is that they were not informed in the first place. They are happy that the issue is a public interest so it makes people know how it is progressing,” weighed in Mr Arshiel Mugiya.

The High Court is yet to decide on the accused’s submissions.

Chimombe and Mpofu were arrested in June this year on allegations of defrauding the government of more than seven million United States dollars through a goat supply tender issued by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development. ZBC