DEBTS : COUNCIL GOES DOOR TO DOOR

The Chitungwiza Municipality has launched started a door-to-door revenue collection exercise to improve its coffers.
The town of 411 000 people is owed over US$2 billion by
ratepayers, a situation that the City Fathers say is affecting the local
authority’s capacity to provide efficient services.
The huge debt has led to workers at the municipality not
being paid salaries, with this having accumulated since the beginning of the
year. In a notice on Thursday, the local authority’s acting town clerk, Japson
Nemuseso said the door-to-door revenue collection will also enhance convenience
for residents and other stakeholders. The exercise ends on October 17.
“Valued residents and other stakeholders are encouraged to
take advantage of this convenience. Our teams will be moving around residential
areas and business centres with point-of-sale (POS) machines, allowing you to
pay bills from the comfort of your homes, offices, or businesses,” said
Nemuseso.
“The teams comprise uniformed municipal police officers and
cashiers. Cash payments are accepted. Please note that the teams will also be
collecting vital statistics at each household or premise to update the
council’s database.
The officials will request mobile numbers to enable the
council to send bills electronically via text messages or emails. We encourage
all stakeholders to take advantage of this exercise to clear their outstanding
bills.”
New Ziana
