ONE KILLED AT TRACTOR OVERTURNS

One person died while two were injured after a tractor they were travelling in was involved in an accident on October 12 at the 1km peg along old Zaka – Chiredzi road.

Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged people to be cautious while driving.

“I can confirm an accident involving a tractor that happened along Zaka – Chiredzi road and one person died while two were injured. I want urge drivers to be cautious while driving to avoid loss of lives,” said Dhewa.

Sources close to the incident said the James Hobwani (21) of Magumire Village1 in Chiredzi was driving a Londini Solis tractor with two passengers on board.

Upon arriving at 1km peg along Old Zaka-Chiredzi road, Hobwani lost control of the tractor resulting on the tractor overturning once and landing on its wheels.

As a result of the accident Hobwani sustained severe spine injuries and was taken to Chiredzi Provincial Hospital were where he died upon arrival.

The passengers also sustained injuries and one was reported to be in a critical condition while the other one was stable. TellZimNews