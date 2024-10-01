NUST : WE HAVE CONDUCTED 10 000 DNA TESTS

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST)’s Applied Genetics Testing Centre (AGTC) has conducted over 10 000 paternity tests, representing at least over a thousand tests per year since 2014.

NUST head of Applied Genetics Testing Centre, Mr Zephaniah Dhlamini, said in an interview with the Chronicle :“It’s been 10 years since the AGTC was opened and we have done over 10 000 paternity tests in addition to over 500 human forensic tests to identify individuals burnt beyond recognition or dismembered in road accidents, plane crashes or fires.”

He also said some of the university’s achievements were showcased during the recent Presidential Innovation Fair 2024 Awards ceremony in Harare, which were presided over by President Mnangagwa last month.

“At the Presidential Innovation Fair 2024 Awards, our innovations were judged by a team of adjudicators and we won in two categories as AGTC. The first category that we won was the Presidential Best Innovator, which was the grand prize that came with US$50 000. We also won the Best Innovative University category.”