NOT URGENT : TSHABANGU SET TO GET THE MONEY

The High Court has struck off the roll an urgent application by the Jameson Timba-led Citizens Coalition Change (CCC) to block Tshabangu from getting the allocation from the Political Parties’ Fund.

The judge said the matter was not urgent as the applicants had waited “until it was too late”.

“On the facts placed before me, there was an undue delay and laxity on the part of the applicants in bringing this application to court. The factual circumstances giving rise to this urgent application were known to the applicant and have been ongoing since at least October 16, 2023.”

“An applicant is expected to have acted with the same urgency it wishes that the matter be accorded. The expectation is that, faced with the alleged failure to respond from the first respondent and the conflicting media reports, the applicant would have reacted immediately to remedy the irreparable harm, rather than standing back and doing nothing until it was too late.”