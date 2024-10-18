MAN FLEES HOMME AFTER VILLAGE HEAD BEDDED HIS WIFE

A village head in Chimanimani has been accused, for the second time, of bedding a married woman.

According o the Manica Post, Herbert Musiyandaka, who leads Musiyandaka Village, was last Sunday dragged to Chief Saurombe’s community court by one of his subjects, Mr Peter Mashava, accused of having an illicit love affair with his wife, Esther Mlambo.

A visibly distraught Mr Mashava, said he was forced to leave his matrimonial home due to escalating threats linked to the disgraced traditional leader.

“I have been receiving threatening messages from an unknown number ever since I raised this issue. I believe these threatening messages are from Musiyandaka because people from the village have been telling me for a while that he is bedding my wife,” said Mr Mashava.

The situation, according to Mr Mashava, has become unbearable.

He sent his wife back to her parents’ home over the alleged promiscuity, but she returned shortly afterwards.

“Musiyandaka insisted that I take her back. He forced me to let her come back home though I had closed all doors on her. He argued that I had no choice, but to stay with her, even though I could not endure her wayward behaviour anymore,” he said.

Mr Mashava said it was after Mlambo’s return that he abandoned his own matrimonial home.

He claimed that after he abandoned his home, rumours about the illicit affair between his wife and Musiyandaka swirled.

“I left my homestead, but I kept hearing that the village head was frequently seen there, and often in my wife’s company. Recently, every household was required to register with the village head, but when I went there to register, he refused, and told me that the homestead now belongs to my wife, which only confirmed my suspicions,” he added.

Mr Mashava further alleged that the threatening messages intensified after he brought the illicit affair to Chief Saurombe’s court.

“The text messages warned that I would be killed if I continue pursuing the matter with this court. This is why I felt compelled to bring this matter back to the chief’s court,” said Mr Mashava.

Mr Mashava said he eagerly wait for the court’s verdict.

“I just want the truth to come out and justice to prevail. I left my home because I feared for my life. I can only return if this issue is resolved. I have since married another wife, and we are staying away from my homestead. All I want is Mlambo to leave my homestead so that I can move back with my new wife,” he said.

Musiyandaka and Mlambo absconded the court hearing and the matter was adjourned to this Sunday (October 20).

This left Chief Saurombe openly questioning Musiyandaka’s conduct as a traditional leader. “This is not the first time that Musiyandaka has found himself embroiled in a scandal involving a married woman. Two years ago, he was fined four beasts and US$400 after being caught red-handed with another villager’s wife in the thickets of a Chimanimani mountain. That case, which was handled by Chief Muusha’s court, exposed Musiyandaka’s misconduct and brought shame to the community.