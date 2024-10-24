MAVHAIRE TO ATTEND ZANU PF CONFERENCE

Controversial and outspoken politician, Dzikamai Mavhaire who was recently welcomed back to Zanu PF is set to attend the conference in Bulawayo.

The development was confirmed by Masvingo Zanu PF provincial chairman, Rabson Mavhenyengwa in a telephone interview with The Midweek Watch.

“Yes he was invited since a party member and any party member can attend the people’s conference if they have been cleared by the party,” said Mavhenyengwa.

When contacted for his comment, Mavhaire said he will never speak to the media anymore.

“Hey, I don’t talk to the press any more, I don’t want to talk to the press,” thundered Mavhaire before cutting off.