MAVHAIRE TO ATTEND ZANU PF CONFERENCE

Controversial and outspoken politician, Dzikamai Mavhaire who was recently welcomed back to Zanu PF is set to attend the conference in Bulawayo.
The development was confirmed by Masvingo Zanu PF
provincial chairman, Rabson Mavhenyengwa in a telephone interview with The
Midweek Watch.
“Yes he was invited since a party member and any party
member can attend the people’s conference if they have been cleared by the
party,” said Mavhenyengwa.
When contacted for his comment, Mavhaire said he will never
speak to the media anymore.
“Hey, I don’t talk to the press any more, I don’t want to
talk to the press,” thundered Mavhaire before cutting off.
0 comments:
Post a Comment