TSHINGA DUBE'S FAMILY DIVIDED OVER NATIONAL HERO BURIAL

The late Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube’s family is divided over his burial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare .
The Standard heard that the late Makokoba lawmaker had
expressed the wish to have his remains interred at Lady Stanley Cemetery in
Bulawayo among his Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zpra) comrades.
Lady Stanley Cemetery has become a de facto Heroes' Acre
for Zipra veterans who were denied national hero status.
On Thursday, Dube’s son, Vusa, had confirmed the late
politician’s wishes were to be buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery which is
reserved for the city’s luminaries.
However yesterday, Vusa said the family had decided that
his father be buried at the Heroes Acre because he was a people’s person.
"We were not surprised by the government’s move to
declare him a national hero. His works when he was alive speaks for itself, so
it’s his works that are being honoured. He was for the people and so he
belonged to the people which means he was not for us alone. So we agreed that
he should be buried in Harare.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment