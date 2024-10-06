TSHINGA DUBE'S FAMILY DIVIDED OVER NATIONAL HERO BURIAL

The late Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube’s family is divided over his burial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare .

The Standard heard that the late Makokoba lawmaker had expressed the wish to have his remains interred at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo among his Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zpra) comrades.

Lady Stanley Cemetery has become a de facto Heroes' Acre for Zipra veterans who were denied national hero status.

On Thursday, Dube’s son, Vusa, had confirmed the late politician’s wishes were to be buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery which is reserved for the city’s luminaries.

However yesterday, Vusa said the family had decided that his father be buried at the Heroes Acre because he was a people’s person.

"We were not surprised by the government’s move to declare him a national hero. His works when he was alive speaks for itself, so it’s his works that are being honoured. He was for the people and so he belonged to the people which means he was not for us alone. So we agreed that he should be buried in Harare.”