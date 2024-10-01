HOW DID THAT HAPPEN : RESIDENTS DEMAND ANSWERS

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), has called for an investigation into how a fake doctor was able to work and conduct fraudulent activities at Mpilo Central Hospital.
This follows the re-arrest of Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone,
(29) who used the name Prosper Mpofu, on Monday at the hospital premises, just
a week after being granted bail.
Vanhuvaone was initially arrested for allegedly extorting
money from patients seeking medical attention. His return to the hospital,
despite his prior arrest, has raised serious concerns about security and
oversight at the institution. BPRA, through ZLHR, is urging hospital
authorities to investigate the incident and implement measures to prevent such
occurrences in the future.
In a letter dated September 23, 2024, written by Jabulani
Mhlanga and Prisca Dube of ZLHR on behalf of BPRA, it is stated that the
incident raises serious concerns about the safety of the public who seek
medical attention and treatment at Mpilo Hospital.
“Our client, which is an association of residents of
Bulawayo, has noted with concern recent media reports of the arrest of a person
who impersonated a medical doctor and was found operating at your health
institution on 17 September 20234. It has been alleged that the man who
impersonated a doctor met with a patient and defrauded them on two separate
occasions at your health institution until it was ultimately discovered that he
was a fake doctor,” ZLHR said.
The lawyers said that their client seeks clarity on how an
individual who is not a registered practitioner, in terms of the Health
Professions Act (Chapter 27:19), could gain access to conduct consultations at
Mpilo Hospital.
“We draw your attention to Section 76 of the Constitution
which affords Zimbabweans the right to
access basic health care services and as a government institution, you are
mandated in terms of section 44 of the Constitution, to respect, promote, and
fulfill this right,” said ZLHR.
“Furthermore, according to Section 3 of the Health Service
Regulations of 2006, only members with the requisite experience, qualifications
and are knowledgeable and have the ability to perform the tasks required for
the job, are recruited in order to promote efficiency and effectiveness in the
provision of health services to the public.”
ZLHR said these legislative provisions read together,
require that staff at health institutions owe their patients a legal duty of
care when carrying out their work
They added, “Given the above, we have been instructed, as
we hereby do, to bring this matter to your attention, calling for an
investigation in order to determine how a fake doctor was able to conduct his
fraudulent activities at your institution.
“We further request that you advise on the measures that
are in place at your health institution that allow members of the public to
identify people who are legally permitted to provide health services and what
steps will be taken to ensure that these unfortunate events do not reoccur. Our
client is bringing this matter to your attention in terms of section 41(1) (a)
of the Public Health Act (Chapter 15:17).”
In response, in a letter stamped 27 September, Mpilo
Central Hospital , Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said
investigations are already in progress.
“We are also depressed by this incident. We are trying to
do everything we can to make sure that this will not happen in future,” said Dr
Dzvanga. CITE
