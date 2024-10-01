HOW DID THAT HAPPEN : RESIDENTS DEMAND ANSWERS



The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), has called for an investigation into how a fake doctor was able to work and conduct fraudulent activities at Mpilo Central Hospital.

This follows the re-arrest of Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, (29) who used the name Prosper Mpofu, on Monday at the hospital premises, just a week after being granted bail.

Vanhuvaone was initially arrested for allegedly extorting money from patients seeking medical attention. His return to the hospital, despite his prior arrest, has raised serious concerns about security and oversight at the institution. BPRA, through ZLHR, is urging hospital authorities to investigate the incident and implement measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In a letter dated September 23, 2024, written by Jabulani Mhlanga and Prisca Dube of ZLHR on behalf of BPRA, it is stated that the incident raises serious concerns about the safety of the public who seek medical attention and treatment at Mpilo Hospital.

“Our client, which is an association of residents of Bulawayo, has noted with concern recent media reports of the arrest of a person who impersonated a medical doctor and was found operating at your health institution on 17 September 20234. It has been alleged that the man who impersonated a doctor met with a patient and defrauded them on two separate occasions at your health institution until it was ultimately discovered that he was a fake doctor,” ZLHR said.

The lawyers said that their client seeks clarity on how an individual who is not a registered practitioner, in terms of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19), could gain access to conduct consultations at Mpilo Hospital.

“We draw your attention to Section 76 of the Constitution which affords Zimbabweans the right to access basic health care services and as a government institution, you are mandated in terms of section 44 of the Constitution, to respect, promote, and fulfill this right,” said ZLHR.

“Furthermore, according to Section 3 of the Health Service Regulations of 2006, only members with the requisite experience, qualifications and are knowledgeable and have the ability to perform the tasks required for the job, are recruited in order to promote efficiency and effectiveness in the provision of health services to the public.”

ZLHR said these legislative provisions read together, require that staff at health institutions owe their patients a legal duty of care when carrying out their work

They added, “Given the above, we have been instructed, as we hereby do, to bring this matter to your attention, calling for an investigation in order to determine how a fake doctor was able to conduct his fraudulent activities at your institution.

“We further request that you advise on the measures that are in place at your health institution that allow members of the public to identify people who are legally permitted to provide health services and what steps will be taken to ensure that these unfortunate events do not reoccur. Our client is bringing this matter to your attention in terms of section 41(1) (a) of the Public Health Act (Chapter 15:17).”

In response, in a letter stamped 27 September, Mpilo Central Hospital , Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said investigations are already in progress.

“We are also depressed by this incident. We are trying to do everything we can to make sure that this will not happen in future,” said Dr Dzvanga. CITE