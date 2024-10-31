FORMER AIRFORCE COMMANDER CHEATS DEATH

Retired Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo survived a car accident in a development that would have seen him become the latest statistic to a growing number of serving and ex-military officers who have passed on in recent years.

According to a police intelligence report in NewsDay’s possession, the accident happened on Tuesday afternoon in Chegutu when Moyo was driving alone from his farm.

The report said he failed to negotiate a curve.

“The vehicle veered off the road to the right, hit a tree and landed on its wheels,” it said.

He was taken to Chegutu District Hospital and later airlifted to Harare for further management.

Moyo was retired in March this year in what critics allege was triggered by a mid-air bomb scare that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa abort land at Victoria Falls International Airport. The President’s private jet was forced to return to Harare.

Mnangagwa later appointed Air Vice-Marshal John Jacob Nzvede as the new commander of the AFZ.

Last month, retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje also survived death when the wheels of his car went off while he was driving at night. The accident happened in Mt Pleasant, Harare.



